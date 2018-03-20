At least six people including a pregnant woman were reportedly killed in Igbabo town, Arogbo-Ijaw, in Ese Odo local government area of Ondo State when a church building under construction collapsed on them.

Eyewitnesses said the Cherubim and Seraphim (C&S) Church under construction was besieged by the victims in an attempt to gather firewood used in the church building before they met their untimely death.

The Information Officer with Ese-Odo local government, Monday Konwei, said “the victims were in the church premises to gather firewood which was used in the church building before part of the dilapidated old structure and the one under construction fell on them and killed six people instantly.”

The incident was also confirmed by the Chairman of the council Caretaker Committee, Bekewe Olowu.

Olowu described the incident as shocking and devastating.