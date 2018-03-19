Pope Francis has said that men who frequent prostitutes are criminals with a “sick mentality” who think that women exist to be exploited.

“This isn’t making love. This is torturing a woman. Let’s not confuse the terms,” Pope insisted on Monday.

He further asked forgiveness for all Christians who buy sex from women.

Francis spoke during a four-hour long listening session with 300 young people invited by the Vatican to brief church leaders about what kids these days think about the Catholic Church.

It’s a preparatory meeting for a big synod of bishops on the fall of young people.

Francis had urged the delegates to speak with courage. He insisted: “Young people must be taken seriously.”