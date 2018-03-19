The wife of White House social media director, Dan Scavino, has filed for divorce, reports say.

Jennifer Scavino filed for divorce in January in Duchess County, N.Y., according to court documents and records obtained by news outlet.

Dan Scavino, who is also an assistant to the President, is listed as the defendant, while Jennifer Scavino is listed as the plaintiff.

The couple has been married since 2000, and have two children.

Scavino played a major role in President Trump’s 2016 campaign and is one of his closest aides.

He has known President Trump since he was a teenager, at that time he was his caddie for a golf party at Briar Hall Country Club, later renamed Trump National Golf Club Westchester.

He has also withstood a series of staff shakeup at the White House.

The social media director, for the most part, has avoided being in the headlines.

However, he was the subject of backlash in 2016 after he posted an image of former presidential nominee Hillary Clinton in front of what appeared to be a star of David, with the caption “most corrupt candidate ever!”

Savino is not the only figure in Trump’s inner orbit to be getting a divorce. Donald Trump Jr.’s wife, Vanessa, filed for divorce from the president’s eldest son on Friday.