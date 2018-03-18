At least 26,000 people are without power in the northern Australian city of Darwin after a tropical cyclone slammed into the area.

The storm, named Marcus, is believed to be the strongest cyclone to hit the city in 30 years.

Winds of over 130 km/h tore down trees and power lines. Residents were urged to stay indoors and avoid driving until the debris had been cleared.

The storm lost some of its intensity as it crossed the city, but it is still bringing fierce winds and heavy rain to the northern parts of Western Australia.

There are concerns that flooding could cut off some of the remote communities in the area.

After battering Western Australia, the storm will track over the Indian Ocean and strengthen rapidly.

The sustained winds are expected to increase to 210 km/h, which would make it the equivalent of a powerful Category 4 hurricane.

The storm should remain over the sea, however, so the worst of the winds will not be felt.