The Russian foreign ministry announced Saturday it will expel 23 British diplomats within a week in a tit-for-tat response to London’s measures over the poisoning of a former Russian double agent and his daughter.

“Twenty three diplomatic staff at the British embassy in Moscow are declared persona non grata and to be expelled within a week,” the foreign ministry said in a statement after summoning the British ambassador Laurie Bristow.

Russia also said it was halting the activities of the British Council across the country in response to Britain’s measures over the poisoning of a former Russian double agent and his daughter.

“Due to the unregulated status of the British Council in Russia, its activity is halted,” the foreign ministry said in a statement referring to Britain’s international organisation for cultural relations and educational opportunities.