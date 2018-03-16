UN specialised agencies on Friday launched Joint Response Plan (JRP) for Rohingya Humanitarian Crisis, appealing for 951 million dollars to address the plight of Rohingya Muslim minorities fleeing Myanmar, the World Food Programme (WFP) said.

The programme said in a statement that “JRP is an appeal for 951 million dollars to assist 1.3 million people, including 884,000 Rohingya refugees and 336,000 host community members until the end of the year.

“The appeal includes contingency planning for an estimated 80,000 more Rohingya refugees in the coming months.”

It stated that the appeal was supported by more than 130 partners from the UN system and multiple NGOs seeking to assist the Bangladeshi Government which had been taking care of the fleeing Rohingya people.

The WFP also stressed the need to address acute humanitarian situation in the refugee camp in Cox’s Bazar.

It noted that urgent funding was required to meet “life-saving’’ needs of refugees and affected host communities, with food alone accounting for 25 per cent of the overall appeal.

The programme noted the need to establish multiple health posts and nutrition treatment centres, as well as 5,000 classrooms for 614,000 children and youth.

The appeal also prioritised aid for 144,000 single mothers and 22,000 children at risk, noting that 400,000 children in refugee and host communities are in need of trauma-related support.

Citing regular incidents of gender-based violence and registered cases of measles and diphtheria, the statement also voiced concerns over forthcoming challenges.

It pointed to looming rains fraught with landslides, flash floods and disease outbreaks in the area of some 150,000 refugees’ residence.

In August, Muslim insurgents of Rohingya origin attacked security posts in Myanmar’s western Rakhine state. The attacks prompted a harsh response from the authorities.

Hundreds of people died in the continued clashes, while hundreds of thousands were forced to flee to neighbouring countries.

According to figures of the International Organisation for Migration (IOM), about 688,000 Rohingya refugees arrived in Bangladesh since August.