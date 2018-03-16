Moscow has opened a murder investigation into the death of Russian Nikolai Glushkov in London.

The country’s Investigative Committee, which looks into major crimes and reports directly to President Vladimir Putin, said it would investigate the 68-year-old’s death in New Malden on Monday.

A former deputy general director at the airline Aeroflot had received political asylum in Britain after being jailed in Russia for money laundering and fraud.

British counter-terrorism police said earlier this week they were investigating Mr Glushkov’s death “as a precaution because of associations that the man is believed to have had”.

But it said there was “no evidence to suggest a link to the incident in Salisbury”, adding that the death was being treated as “unexplained”.

Former Russian spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia were poisoned with a nerve agent in the city earlier this month, an attack that Britain has blamed on Moscow. Russia has denied any involvement.

On the Salisbury case, Russia’s Investigative Committee has said it will probe the “attempted premeditated murder” of Yulia Skripal.

One of Mr Glushkov’s friends was late Russian oligarch Boris Berezovsky, who fled to London in 2000 following a row with Vladimir Putin.

Mr Glushkov, a former deputy director of the Russian airline Aeroflot, had also worked for Mr Berezovsky’s LogoVAZ car company.

Mr Glushkov was arrested in 1999 and put on trial for allegedly embezzling $7m from Aeroflot, and sentenced in 2004 to three years, three months in prison.

Russian media said he was granted political asylum in Britain in 2010.

But his case was revived by a Moscow court last year, which sentenced him in absentia to eight years for allegedly embezzling more than $122m from Aeroflot.

The Russian embassy said it had sought Mr Glushkov’s extradition in 2015 “for committing a number of severe financial offences on the territory of Russia”, but the British government refused.

After Mr Berezovsky was found hanged in the bathroom of his Berkshire home in March 2013, Mr Glushkov told The Guardian he would “never believe” his friend took his own life.

An inquest into Mr Berezovsky’s death recorded an open verdict.

Mr Berezovsky was also a friend of Russian dissident Alexander Litvinenko, who was poisoned with radioactive polonium-210 in London in 2006.

Police and MI5 are expected to examine allegations that a series of deaths on UK soil, including the Berezovsky case, may be linked to Russia.