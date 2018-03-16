Former United States’ Secretary of State, Hillary Clinton, has escaped a major domestic accident in India after she slipped and fractured her wrist in the bathtub at the five-star resort where she was staying.

Clinton was taken to a hospital in the city of Jodphur at around 5 am local time Wednesday. Clinton underwent an X-ray and a CT scan that confirmed a hairline fracture of her right wrist.

The former United States’ presidential candidate had been given a plaster bandage and advised to go for another checkup in three days. The injury does not impact Clinton’s ability to travel.

The Times of India and DNA India both reported that Clinton had been treated for pain in her right hand since she arrived in Jodphur Tuesday afternoon.

The pain forced her to cancel a planned visit to the 15th-century Mehrangarh Fort Tuesday evening following the doctor’s advice.

Earlier in the week, a video showed Clinton slipping on stairs twice as she visited the Jahaz Mahal in the ancient city of Mandu.

Clinton appeared to use her right had to catch herself on the stairs, but it was not immediately clear whether this fall was the source of her injury.