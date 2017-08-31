A US police officer has been filmed on his own dashcam telling a white driver not to worry because “we only kill black people”.

The footage shows officer Greg Abbott pulling over a woman in Georgia.

She tells him she is frightened to move her hands because she has “seen too many videos” featuring police brutality.

The officer responds: “But you’re not black. Remember we only kill black people.”

The footage, recorded last July, was discovered after Channel 2 Action News submitted an open records request, prompting the police to investigate.

Mr Abbott is now under investigation and has been assigned to administrative duties.

The officer’s lawyer said his client was attempting to deescalate the situation in making the remark, according to Channel 2 Action News.

Cobb County police chief Mike Register said: “The statement was made by an individual.

“They are not indicative of the values and the facts that surround the Cobb Country police department and this county in general.

“No matter what context it was said in it should not have been said.

“We are going to keep going forward to make sure that we as a police department service the community in the most professional way, all segments of the community.”

The incident follows a series of high-profile killings of unarmed black people by police in the US.

Many of those that have died were pulled over on suspicion of traffic offences or other minor infringements.

In one case, Philando Castile was shot to death by police officer Jeronimo Yanez in front of his girlfriend and child, while in his car.

The incident was captured on dashcam, and the officer was later acquitted of the Mr Castile’s murder.