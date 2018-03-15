The US has imposed sanctions on 19 Russians for alleged interference in the 2016 Presidential election.

The sanctions will cover five groups, including Moscow’s intelligence services.

The penalties also include the first use of new powers passed by Congress last year to punish Moscow for election meddling.

Those targets include officials working for the Russian military intelligence agency, GRU.

The Treasury Department says the GRU and Russia’s military both interfered, and have said they were “directly responsible” for the NotPetya cyber attack that hit European businesses in June 2017.

Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin said in a statement: “The administration is confronting and countering malign Russian cyber activity, including their attempted interference in US elections, destructive cyber attacks, and intrusions targeting critical infrastructure.”