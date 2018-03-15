South Korea’s National Security Adviser, Chung Eui-yong, says North Korean President, Kim Jong Un, has agreed to halt nuclear and ballistic missile testing while dialogue is ongoing between North Korea and the US.

Eui-yong who met with President Donald Trump for a briefing on his recent trip to Pyongyang says President Jong Un has announced his commitment to denuclearization and understands that the routine military exercises between South Korea and the US must continue.

Commending President Trump’s ‘maximum pressure policy’ alongside the international community’s solidarity had led to the present juncture of events.

“We are optimistic about continuing a diplomatic process to test the possibility of a peaceful resolution. South Korea, the US and other partners will ensure continued pressure until the North Korea matches words to actions,” Eui-yong avers.

Towards assuring permanent denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula at the impending meeting of the Presidents Jong Un and Donald Trump in May, North Korea agreed to hold a candid talk with the US to denuclearize and normalize relationship between both countries.

President Jong Un further agreed not to deploy nuclear or conventional weapons against South Korea in the cause of the upcoming dialogue.

In a bid to maintain the reconciliation atmosphere at the recently concluded Pyeongchang Winter Olympics Games, the north has extended an invite to south’s Taekwondo team and performing arts group to Pyongyang.