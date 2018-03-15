A UN human rights envoy urged Cambodia yesterday to drop a ban on the country’s main opposition party so it can take part in a July general election.

Cambodia’s Prime Minister and President of the Cambodian People’s Party (CPP), Hun Sen, looks at his ink-stained finger during a Senate election in Takhmao, Kandal province, Cambodia, February 25, 2018.

Cambodia’s Supreme Court dissolved the opposition Cambodia National Rescue Party (CNRP) in November and banned more than 100 of its politicians in a ruling that was widely condemned by the international community.

Rhona Smith, UN Special Rapporteur on human rights in Cambodia, said the CNRP ban had denied Cambodians the right to take part in the vote through their chosen representatives.