Angela Merkel has finally begun her fourth term as Chancellor after almost six months of political deadlock in Germany.

Ms Merkel is due to be sworn on Wednesday.

Parliament voted 364-315 to re-elect Mrs Merkel, who ran unopposed. Germany has been locked in political uncertainty for almost six months after millions of voters abandoned the two main parties.

Ms Merkel’s Christian Democratic Union of Germany party (CDU) and the Social Democratic Party (SPD) were dropped by the public in favour of parties on the left and right.

Germany is Europe’s biggest economy and has been led by Mrs Merkel since 2005.