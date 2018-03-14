Mobile internet will be shut down across the Indonesian resort island of Bali during a local Hindu holiday when work or play is forbidden, an official said Wednesday.

Nyoman Sujaya, the head of Bali’s communications and information office, said cellular operators will switch off their internet services on Saturday in observance of Nyepi, or Day of Silence.

“All cellular providers have agreed to shut down the internet so that Nyepi can be observed solemnly,” he said.

“Other internet services will operate as usual.”

Nyepi brings daily activities to a complete halt as people, including thousands of international tourists, stay indoors.

The holiday marks the start of the Balinese Hindu Saka New Year.

Indonesia is the world’s largest Muslim-majority country, but Bali is predominantly Hindu.