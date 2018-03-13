A Russian exile, Nikolai Glushkov has been found dead at his home in London just over a week after a nerve attack on a former double agent.

He was discovered by his family and friends late on Monday night, The Guardian reported.

Glushkov’s death came a week and a day after fellow Russian exile Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia were critically injured in a nerve agent attack in Salisbury.

The 68-year-old Glushkov was a businessman in Russia after the fall of Communism and had been a close associate of oligarch Boris Berezovsky, who was forced to flee Moscow after falling out with Vladimir Putin.

Mr Glushkov’s friend Damian Kudryavtsev posted a tribute on his Facebook page, with a photo of of Mr Glushkov and the simple message: ‘Nikolai Glushkov 1949-2018’.

Mr Berezovsky was himself found dead on a bathroom floor at his home in southern England in 2013 with a scarf around his neck.

A coroner concluded it was impossible to establish whether the oligarch was killed or committed suicide.

Mr Glushkov is said to have not believed his friend had taken his own life, and told the Guardian: ‘Too many deaths [of Russian emigres] have been happening.’