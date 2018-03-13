Hillary Clinton has described the Donald Trump’s presidency as `perilous times’ for the United States of America noting that the country does not deserve that.

The 2016 Democratic presidential candidate said this while address a crowd in Indian.

Clinton spoke at a conference in Mumbai.

She said the Republican president had “quite an affinity for dictators” and said Trump “really likes their authoritarian posturing and behavior.”

But she said she thinks it’s “more than that” with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Russia.

Clinton was critical of the reality campaign tactics of her opponent and questioned whether she should have provided more entertainment to voters who responded to Trump’s brash style.

She also believed former FBI director James Comey’s Oct. 28, 2016, letter to Congress about her private email server cost her support from white women voters.

The White House didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.