A Turkish private jet with 11 people on board crashed in Iran’s Zagros mountainous region, Iranian authorities said.

The plane, which was flying from the United Arab Emirates’ Sharjah city to Istanbul in Turkey, crashed in a mountainous area on Sunday evening, Reza Jafarzade from Iran’s Civil Aviation Organization told Iran’s state-run Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA).

The Canadian-made Bombardier aircraft reportedly burst into flames near Shahr-e Kord city, a mountainous area about 370km south of the capital, Tehran.

“We can confirm that a Turkish private jet … while passing through our airspace disappeared from the radar and crashed near Shahr-e Kord,” Jafarzadeh said.

No deaths have been confirmed so far. According to IRNA, six teams of rescue workers have been dispatched to the scene.

The incident comes weeks after an Iranian passenger plane with 65 people on board crashed in central Iran during a flight from Tehran to Yasuj.

The plane went down on February 18 in a mountainous area near the town of Semirom.