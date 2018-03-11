Police in Spain found an eight-year-old boy dead in the boot of his stepmother’s car, the government said Sunday, in a case that has gripped the nation.

Hundreds of officers had been mobilised in the search for Gabriel Cruz after he went missing in late February in the southeastern village of Las Hortichuelas.

“This morning, the Civil Guard stopped the companion of Gabriel’s father while she was transporting the little boy’s corpse in the boot of a car,” Interior Minister Juan Ignacio Zoido said.

A missing person’s alert with a photo of the smiling boy went viral in Spain via mobile messaging services and social media.

Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy tweeted his condolence. “I share with all Spaniards the pain of losing Gabriel,” he wrote.

Get more stories like this on Twitter & Facebook

AD: To get thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research [click here]

AD: Harmful reason why you can't get an erection and why you release too quick [click here for info]

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR