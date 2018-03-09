A butcher allegedly chopped off his teenage son’s hand for always watching pornography on his smartphone despite repeated warnings, police said.

Mohammad Qayyum, 45, then surrendered to police and admitted mutilating his son, who was rushed to a nearby private hospital.

The son, Khalid, 18, works as an assistant at a local cable television operator.

“The father has been booked under Section 307 of Indian Penal Code (attempt to murder) and taken into custody and the son has been rushed to a private hospital nearby,” police inspector Lakshmikanth Reddy said.

According to police, Qayyum has four children — including two sons — and Khalid is the elder of the two sons. Recently, Khalid bought a smartphone and got addicted to watching movies and pornography. Despite repeated warnings, he did not stop watching porn films.

On Sunday, Qayyum caught his son red-handed watching a porn film.

He tried to snatch the mobile from his son, but the latter resisted and even bit the hand of his father.

He immediately left home, stating that he would not come back. However, late in the night, the boy returned home when everybody had gone to bed.

“On Monday morning, both father and son quarreled on the same issue again. In a fit of anger, Qayuum picked up the butcher’s knife and chopped off Khalid’s right hand.

“Hearing the son’s screams, the other family members came and immediately took him to a nearby hospital, where the doctors said the hand was 90 percent severed and the chances of restoring it are bleak,” police said.