Former Russian intelligence officer Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia were poisoned by a “very rare” nerve agent, Home Secretary Amber Rudd said on Thursday.

Rudd told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme that the government would keep a “cool head” amid speculation linking Russian state agents to the attack on Skripal, 66, and Yulia, 33, who remain in critical condition in hospital.

“When we have all the evidence of what took place, we will – if it is appropriate – attribute it to somebody,” she told the broadcaster, ahead of a statement to parliament.

“We need to be very methodical, keep a cool head and be based on the facts, not rumour,” Rudd said.

The broadcaster quoted an unidentified source as saying the nerve agent was “likely to be rarer” than Sarin and was “said not to be VX.”

VX was used to kill Kim Jong Nam, the half-brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, in Malaysia last year.

Police late Wednesday said they were treating the case as a targeted “attempted murder” after the Skripals were found unconscious on a bench in the city of Salisbury on Sunday.

Sergei Skripal had lived in Salisbury since 2010.

The Telegraph reported that he “became close to” a British security consultant who also lived in Salisbury and worked for a company owned by Christopher Steele, the author of a controversial dossier on US President Donald Trump’s alleged links to Russia.