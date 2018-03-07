US White House National Economic Council Director, Gary Cohn, is set to resign from his post following President Donald Trump’s planned tariffs on imports of steel and aluminium.

Cohn’s departure would increase the number of White House officials who had either been sacked or resigned from the Trump’s administration.

Reports say Cohn who opposed Trump’s planned tariffs, hinted the White House about his resignation last week, and reportedly tried getting the president to change course.

Cohn who served as President Trump’s chief economic adviser since the beginning of the administration, would likely step down from his post in few weeks from now after several weeks of talk with the president.

“It has been an honor to serve my country and enact pro-growth economic policies to benefit the American people, in particular the passage of historic tax reform,” Cohn said in a statement to Fox News.

“I am grateful to the President for giving me this opportunity and wish him and the Administration great success in the future.”

Cohn’s policy portfolio included tax and retirement, infrastructure, the financial system, energy and environment, healthcare, agriculture, global economics, international trade and development, and technology, telecommunications and cybersecurity.