A Russian transport plane crashed in Syria killing all 32 people on board, the Russian defence ministry says.

The Antonov-26 aircraft crashed at Russia’s Hmeymim airbase in Latakia province, Russian media quoted the ministry as saying.

Initial information suggested the crash may have been caused by a technical fault, it said.

Twenty-six passengers and six crew members were on the aircraft when it went down at about 3pm Moscow time (12:00GMT).

The plane reportedly did not come under fire.

“Nobody survived,” the ministry’s statement said. “According to reports from the scene, no fire was delivered against the plane.”

The Hmeymim airbase is the main site for Russia’s military campaign in Syria.

Russia’s air force has played a crucial role in the seven-year war after it began operations in September 2015 in support of President Bashar al-Assad’s government.

Russia’s air power turned the tide in the war in Assad’s favour.