A man, Himanshu Bharadwaj, who was declared dead after an involvement in a car crash, woke up moments before his autopsy was performed.

Bharadwaj narrowly avoided being cut up after spending the night in a morgue when doctors realised he was still alive.

His family has hailed it as a miracle after the pathologist at a hospital in Nagpur, India, found a pulse just as he was picking up a blade to perform the autopsy.

Himanshu was resuscitated and rushed to a different ward in the hospital after the error was realised.

Meanwhile, a large crowd gathered outside to protest against the perceived negligence.

Bharadwaj was seriously hurt in a car accident on Monday, after which he was sent to the hospital. His condition worsened and he was declared dead.

Dr. Gedam of the Chhindwara District Hospital said the patient’s “respiration was dysfunctional” and his “pulse was also missing,” hence the erroneous conclusion that he had died.

Gedam added, “However, his respiratory organs began responding this morning.

“At times, in brain-dead patients, the heart and the respiratory system stop functioning transiently, which seems to be the case here.

“Himanshu is still brain dead. Thus, we have referred him to Nagpur due to lack of sufficient facilities locally.”