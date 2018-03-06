Argentina’s former President Cristina Fernandez De Kirchner will face trial over her alleged involvement in covering up Iran’s role in the 1994 bombing of a Jewish community centre in Buenos Aires, judicial officials have announced.

Eleven other governmental figures will also be tried on charges of cover-up and abuse of power, Federal Judge Claudio Bonadio said in his ruling on Monday.

At least four of those who are accused have been detained.

Bonadio requested that Kirchner’s immunity from prosecution be removed. As a senator, such immunity protects her from arrest, but not trial. Congress has not complied with the request.

No trial date has been set.

Kirchner and the others have been accused of making a deal with Iran to cover up the alleged roles of several Iranian officials wanted in the 1994 bombing of the Argentine Israelite Mutual Association centre (AIMA) that killed 85 people, the deadliest in Argentina’s history.

They have denied the allegations. Iran has also denied any involvement.

Bonadio backed the accusations made by Alberto Nisman, who was investigating the case, on January 14, 2015. He was found dead four days later.

Kirchner maintains that the deal made with Iran was a way to solve the case of the bombing, but Jewish groups have said that Tehran failed to turn over the suspects.

Kirchner is also facing separate corruption charges, which she has also disputed.