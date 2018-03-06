North Korean leader, Kim Jong-un, has said he wants to “vigorously advance” closer ties with South Korea, according to state media.

The report followed a rare visit to Pyongyang by senior South Korean officials, who had dinner with the normally reclusive leader, the BBC reports.

They are the first officials from Seoul to meet Mr. Kim since he came to power.

It’s part of a fast-moving wave of rapprochement on the Korean peninsula surrounding the Winter Olympics.

South Korea has only commented briefly on the meeting, saying the two sides had reached a “satisfactory agreement” on holding future talks.

The delegation is expected to visit Washington later this week to brief United States officials on their talks in the North.

The U.S has said it is “cautiously optimistic” about improving North-South contacts, but ruled out formal talks with Pyongyang unless it is ready to give up its nuclear weapons.

Throughout the Olympics the U.S maintained that North Korean gestures of rapprochement would carry little weight without such a commitment.