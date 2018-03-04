There was perplexity in front of White House on Saturday after a man fatally shot himself in the head along the north fence of the U.S. president’s abode.

Reports say authorities were withholding the man’s name until relatives were notified.

The U.S. Secret Service said in a statement that the man approached the White House fence along Pennsylvania Avenue shortly before noon EST, pulled out a handgun and fired several shots.

It also said none of the shots appeared to have been directed at the White House and that the Washington Metropolitan Police Department is expected to lead the investigation.

A White House spokesman said President Donald Trump was in Florida at the time the incident occurred but that he has been briefed.

Police said there were no other injuries associated with the shooting as they blocked off pedestrian and vehicle traffic around the White House, which is routine in such incidents.