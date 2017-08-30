The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) has released 45 million dollars from the Central Emergency Response Fund (CERF) to the Central African Republic (CAR), Chad, Sudan and Afghanistan.

The UN OCHA said the fund was released to the four countries “struggling in crises away from the headlines”, where more than 21 million people need urgent humanitarian assistance.

“The allocation for these neglected emergencies will sustain and scale up critical aid operations by humanitarian partners in these countries, where life-saving needs are alarmingly high but funding is critically low.

“This funding is a lifeline for millions of people who struggle in crises away from the headlines.

“Focusing largely on longstanding conflict-related crises, this allocation will address the most urgent needs of the affected people,” the UN Emergency Relief Coordinator Mr Stephen O’Brien, said.

Thanking all donors to the CERF, O’Brien added that such funding allowed their contributions to go further, “reaching those who need our help the most.”

“The spotlight on underfunded emergencies is unique to the mandate of CERF, enabling urgent response to where the needs are greatest and not to where the noise is loudest.

“A bigger CERF is critical to address our common goal to leave no one behind. I urge your continuous support,” O’Brien said.

A large portion of these funds will reach people affected by displacement – one of the most pressing humanitarian challenges in today’s world, OCHA explained.

The UN humanitarian agency said the funds will enable humanitarian partners to provide critical health care, food assistance, access to clean water and sanitation and other types of humanitarian aid.

The agency said, however that the funds would address only a small portion of the urgent humanitarian needs in the four countries.