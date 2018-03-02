A court in Ingolstadt, Germany on Friday sentenced a farmer to nine and a half years in prison for attempting to kill his parents with rat poison.

The district court in Ingolstadt condemned the 53-year-old on Friday for two counts of attempted murder.

According to the judges, the man ordered the rat poison from China and mixed it into his elderly parents’ food at the end of 2016.

Doctors at University Hospital in Regensburg were able to save his now 77-year-old mother and 81-year-old father.

The man told the court he was not a poisoner.

He admitted he had ordered the poison from China over the internet but said he immediately threw it away.

The man suspected his sister committed the attack on his parents, leading the defence to request his acquittal.

The prosecution had called for twelve years in prison.