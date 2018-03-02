Shelling and bombing continues in the Damascus neighbourhood of Eastern Ghouta, preventing evacuation of those wounded from the area and humanitarian supplies to the district, the Medecins Sans Frontieres’ (MSF) said.

“Past two days and nights, continued bombing and shelling, covering almost all of East Ghouta but mainly on the outskirts – very heavy in places.

“No medical evacuations out as far as we are aware. No supplies in as far as we are aware.

“Overall – situation the same as before. Still bombing and shelling ongoing, heavy in some areas and less heavy (but still deadly) in others,” the statement read.

MSF said between Feb. 18 and Feb. 27, over 770 people had been killed, and 4,050 others injured as as result of the situation in the area.

These figures are, however, an underestimate since they are reported by only some of the medical facilities with which the MSF is cooperating, the MSF office noted.

MSF said that there are also other medical facilities operating in Eastern Ghouta, which do not report to the aid organisation.

MSF said 15 out of 20 local medical facilities supported by the MSF have been hit by bombing or shelling.

Moreover, three MSF-supported medics were killed and eight others injured since the escalation of the situation in Eastern Ghouta on Feb. 18.

The agency said outpatient services are almost entirely inactive in the medical facilities in Eastern Ghouta since many outpatient departments have been turned into post-operative or inpatient wards.

The situation in Eastern Ghouta has escalated recently preventing humanitarian workers from operating in the area.

On Saturday, the UN Security Council unanimously adopted resolution 2401 that urges all parties to the conflict to immediately stop all clashes and adhere to a long-term humanitarian ceasefire for at least 30 consecutive days across the entirety of Syrian territory.

This, the UN said is in order to ensure the safe and unhindered delivery of humanitarian aid supplies, as well as the medical evacuation of those wounded.

Moreover, Russia proposed an initiative of organizing a five-hour humanitarian pause to ensure humanitarian supplies and evacuations from the area.

However, militants, operating in Eastern Ghouta continue shelling and prevent the humanitarian operations from being implemented.