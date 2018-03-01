China on Thursday expressed its disapproval with the United States over a bill passed by the U.S. Senate seeking closer ties with Taiwan.

“Although the bill is not legally binding, China strongly and resolutely opposes it and has lodged formal protests with Washington,’’ Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson, Hua Chunying, said.

The bill, passed unanimously by the U.S. Senate on Wednesday, allows U.S. officials at all levels to travel to Taiwan for meetings.

It also permits high-level Taiwanese officials to enter the U.S. “under respectful conditions’’ to meet with their U.S. counterparts.

Report says the legislation now only needs U.S. President Donald Trump’s signature.

Beijing, through its “One China’’ policy, prevents other nations from having formal ties with self-governing Taiwan, which it regards as a breakaway province.

The spat came amid rising trade tensions between the world’s two largest economies.

Top Chinese economic advisor Liu He is currently in Washington, reportedly to avert a trade war between the two countries.