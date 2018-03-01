A Vatican expert on sex abuse scandals involving clergy has concluded his investigations in Chile and will report to Pope Francis soon, the country’s Bishops’ Conference said on Wednesday.

“Malta Archbishop, Charles Scicluna, has concluded his mission in Santiago de Chile, with the task of listening to people prepared to bring information on the situation of the Bishop of Osorno,’’ Spokesman, Jaime Coiro, said.

It has not yet been determined when Scicluna will report to Francis.

Scicluna arrived in Chile 10 days ago to review evidence against the Bishop, Juan Barros, who is suspected of covering up sexual abuse by another priest, Fernando Karadima.

The Vatican found Karadima guilty of molesting children in 2011.

Visiting Chile in January, Francis dismissed the allegations against Barros as “slander,’’ but it triggered an outcry that led him to apologise and task Scicluna with examining the case.

The Vatican envoy had to interrupt his investigations for several days after he fell ill and had his gallbladder removed.

Priest Jordi Bertomeu replaced Scicluna while he was in the hospital.

Scicluna and Bertomeu met with accuser