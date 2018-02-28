Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Wednesday urged all the countries to avoid dividing terrorists into the “bad” and “good”.

Addressing the 37th Session of the UN Human Rights Council, he noted that some UN Human Rights Council were unwilling to openly condemn international terrorism in all forms under the pretext of upholding freedom of expression.

“The manifest unwillingness of some Council members to unequivocally condemn international terrorism in all of its forms and manifestations under the pretext of upholding freedom of expression is striking.

“We believe that dividing terrorists into the ‘good’ and ‘bad’ ones is unacceptable, especially when it is done depending on the extremists’ proclaimed objectives or sources of financing,”

The minister added that Russia would continue fighting against such double standards.

“Russia will continue to persistently fight against this vicious practice of double standards, including by providing support to the Syrian Army in their efforts to finally eradicate the terrorist threat,” Lavrov stressed.

He urged the U.S.-led international coalition to ensure humanitarian access to the areas in Syria under its control, including Rukban refugee camp and the area surrounding al-Tanf.

“We call upon the members of so-called American coalition to ensure the same humanitarian access to the areas in Syria under their control, including the Rukban refugee camp and the entire territory surrounding al-Tanf.”