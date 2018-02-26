Police said ten Russians who were holding so-called sex training courses in Thailand’s resort city of Pattaya were arrested on Monday.

Pattaya police chief Apichai Krobpetch said the group was nabbed in a hotel room in Pattaya, a popular seaside town 150 km south-east of Bangkok, along with 43 other Russians attending the course.

“We got a tip-off that an unusually large group of foreigners was gathering at the hotel, so we conducted a raid.

“Police stormed in while the group, who called themselves sex experts, were demonstrating how to have sex,” he said.

He said the 10 trainers, 7 men and 3 women aged 20 to 35, were charged with working without a work permit.

He said three of them were charged with overstaying their visas and one was charged with illegal entry into the country.

If found guilty of working without a permit, the group could face up to five years in prison.

Attendants told police they paid 20,000 baht (640 dollars) each for the course and that they were promised certificates guaranteeing their sexual skills upon completion.

Pattaya is very popular among Russian visitors.

Many shops have put up Russian-language signs to accommodate over 100,000 Russian expatriates living in the resort city.

Although Pattaya is known internationally as “Sin City” and the “World’s Sex Capital” with up to 27,000 sex workers, it is the first time foreigners were caught giving sex lessons.