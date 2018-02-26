Israel’s army has arrested nine Palestinians from the West Bank home village of jailed teenager Ahed Tamimi, including a relative shot in the head in December, the military and witnesses said Monday.

The overnight arrests were in Nabi Saleh in the occupied West Bank and included four minors, witnesses said.

Among them was 15-year-old Mohammed Tamimi, a cousin of Ahed Tamimi, who was arrested in December after a viral video showed her hit and kick two Israeli soldiers, an uncle, Atta Tamimi, said.

Mohammed was shot in the head with a rubber bullet the day of Ahed’s arrest, leaving him with permanent damage to his skull, relatives say.

An army spokeswoman said the arrests were due to the “increase in violent riots and acts of terrorism” in the village.

Nabi Saleh, in the northern West Bank, has long been a major site of opposition to Israel’s occupation of the territory.

In the viral video, Ahed and her cousin Nour Tamimi push and slap the heavily army soldiers, who do not respond to what appears to be an attempt to provoke rather than seriously harm them.

The scuffle took place amid clashes and protests against US President Donald Trump’s controversial recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital.

Ahed Tamimi has been charged with 12 counts including assault and could face a lengthy jail term if convicted.

She has been ordered held in custody until the completion of her trial at an Israeli military court. Her mother, also arrested after the video went viral, is being held until her trial is completed as well.