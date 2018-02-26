The Commonwealth of Learning (COL) will collaborate with the Commonwealth Secretariat and the Association of Commonwealth Universities (ACU) in delivering the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) through education.

This partnership was signed by Commonwealth Secretary-General, Patricia Scotland, ACU Chief Executive and Secretary General, Dr Joanna Newman, and COL President and Chief Executive Officer Professor Asha Kanwar at the 20th Conference of Commonwealth Education Ministers.

Ministers of Education from Commonwealth countries and other stakeholders witnessed the event.

At the signing, Scotland acknowledged the increased collaboration between Commonwealth education organisations, adding that even closer partnership would deliver concrete outcomes for member states.

On her part, Kanwar welcomed the partnership saying it would synergise the specific strengths of the three organisations for greater impact in member states.

Speaking, Newman expressed delight in working with the Commonwealth Secretariat and COL to achieve the SDGs through education.

The Commonwealth Education Partnership for Sustainable Development will see the three organisations working together to support member states to ensure inclusive and equitable quality education and promote lifelong learning opportunities for all.

Through this partnership, the three organisations will develop joint programmes and support policy development across the Commonwealth, in response to the evolving needs of member states.