The German Chancellor, Angela Merkel is preparing to name her ministerial team for a new German government, to give a new face to her administration.

This is coming amid reports that she had planed to promote an ambitious conservative critic.

Merkel had signaled she would put fresh faces in her Cabinet after a coalition deal with the center-left Social Democrats, who won the powerful finance ministry, drew criticism.

She pledged to name her Christian Democratic Union’s proposed ministers Sunday, a day before a party congress considers the coalition accord.

The deal must still be approved in a ballot of the Social Democrats’ members to take effect.

Much attention had focused on whether Merkel give a Cabinet job to 37-year-old Jens Spahn, a leading advocate of a more conservative approach.

The Bild am Sonntag newspaper and the news agency dpa reported she will name him health minister.