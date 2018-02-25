In a rare move, the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem has been indefinitely closed in protest against what church leaders say is “discriminatory” Israeli policy aimed at weakening Christian presence in the holy city.

In a statement released at noon on Sunday, church leaders said Israel was violating the status quo at the site, which is one of the holiest in Christianity, at an “unprecedented level”.

The Church is believed by many Christians to be the site of Jesus’ crucifixion and burial and is a major pilgrimage site.

Referring to a bill recently introduced in Israel’s parliament that would allow the Israeli state to take over church properties leased to private companies, they said: “The systematic campaign of abuse against Churches and Christians reaches now its peak as a discriminatory and racist bill that targets solely the properties of the Christian community…”

The statement also condemned plans by the Israeli government to begin imposing tax on church properties.