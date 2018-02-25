Lebanese authorities in Beirut are interrogating a man suspected in the death of a Filipina maid whose body was found stuffed in a freezer in Kuwait, security and judicial officials said.

The February 6 discovery of Joanna Demafelis’ body in the apartment in Kuwait City, where it had reportedly been kept for more than a year, spurred outrage and refocused attention on the plight of Filipinas working as maids abroad.

It prompted President Rodrigo Duterte to ban the deployment of new Filipino workers to Kuwait, where many abuses have been reported.

A senior official with Lebanon’s General Security Directorate refused to provide details other than that the man is being held by the agency and undergoing questioning.

A judicial official said on Saturday that Lebanese citizen Nader Essam Assaf was handed over by Syrian authorities to Lebanon on Friday. He added that the man’s Syrian wife is in Syria.

The judicial official added that it appears that when Assaf felt that the case might be discovered in Kuwait, he fled to Syria along with his wife hoping that he would not be detained.

Syrian authorities detained him and later handed him over to Lebanon as he is a Lebanese citizen, the official said.

Both officials spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorised to brief reporters.

Lebanese media outlets reported that Assaf is from the northeastern region of Baalbek but he grew up in a neighbourhood south of Beirut.

Assaf and his wife are suspects in Demafelis’ death.

On Friday, the Philippines’ foreign secretary said that the suspect is under arrest in Lebanon.

The Philippine ambassador to Kuwait said he has received almost 6,000 complaints of abuse towards Filipino workers last year.

Duterte banned the further deployment of Filipino workers to Kuwait, saying Demafelis’ death highlighted the mistreatment of domestic workers in the Gulf

However, Kuwaiti officials have criticised the ban, saying Duterte’s statements have only served to complicate the situation further.