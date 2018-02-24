The UN Security Council has voted in favour of a resolution calling for a 30-day ceasefire in Syria.

The unanimously approved resolution, drafted by Sweden and Kuwait, will allow aid deliveries and medical evacuations to take place.

Saturday’s vote was held more than 24 hours after it had originally been scheduled to take place due to a number of delays caused by disagreements between Russia and other Security Council members over the wording of the resolution.

The vote had originally been planned for 11am local time (16:00 GMT) on Friday.