Cambodia has lashed out at Germany for suspending preferential visas for private travel by Cambodian government officials, following the arrest of opposition leader Kem Sokha and the dissolution of the main opposition party.

Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MFAIC) via a statement released to the media on Friday regretted the development.

“We regret that such measures were taken without due consideration of Cambodia’s political realities and in total disregard of the legal and judicial independence of the country.

“The MFAIC considers the unilateral actions as politically motivated and prejudicially bias, which ran counter to the ongoing efforts of the two countries long-standing ties and bilateral cooperation,’’ it said.

It added that Cambodia saw Germany’s reactions to Cambodia’s recent political development as hypocrisy and a double standard.

The statement came a day after Germany informed the MFAIC of the suspension of the preferential visa treatment for Cambodia’s high-ranking officials.

The suspension was made after the Cambodian government arrested Kem Sokha, president of now-defunct opposition Cambodia National Rescue Party (CNRP), on Sept. 3 for allegedly conspiring with a foreign power in an attempt to overthrow the government.

Kem Sokha, 64, was charged with treason, a crime facing up to 30 years in prison if convicted.