President Rodrigo Duterte of Philiphines has said he would not allow Philippine troops to participate in any armed conflicts involving the U.S.

In a speech in Iloilo province, Duterte said that he does not want the Philippines to be dragged into a war that has nothing to do with the Philippines.

“This time I will tell them, no more, I will not allow the deployment of (troops of my country),” Duterte said.

He said that most of the U.S.-led wars have nothing to do with the country’s security.

Duterte recalled the Iraq war.

“I don’t know exactly how many Philippine troops were deployed in that conflict. But as far as I can remember, the invasion was done and it turned out there was no weapons of mass destruction,” he said.

Duterte also mentioned other wars that involved the U. S.

The Philippines is a treaty ally of the U. S.

However, their relations have been strained in recent years.

In a report, U.S. intelligence community tags Duterte as a threat to democracy and human rights in Southeast Asia.