Police are investigating a package containing a ‘non-suspicious’ substance, accompanied by ‘malicious communications,’ that was sent to a London palace used by senior members of the British royal family, the Metropolitan Police said on Thursday.

“Police are investigating after a package containing a substance was delivered to St James’s Palace on February 12.

“The substance was tested and confirmed as non-suspicious.

“Officers are also investigating an allegation of malicious communications which relates to the same package,’’ it said, adding that police had made no arrests.

Reports says St James’s Palace contains state apartments and offices used by Prince Charles, Prince William, Prince Harry and other royals.

Prince Charles’s official London residence, Clarence House, is next to the palace, while his sons, Prince William and Prince Harry, live at Kensington Palace, about 1.5 km from St James’s Palace.

The London Evening Standard reported that the package contained white powder and was addressed to Prince Harry’s and his U.S. fiancée Meghan Markle at Kensington Palace.

The newspaper said the package ‘contained a racist message,’ but it gave no sources or details of its claim.

The police investigation followed a similar one after a package containing harmless white powder was delivered to an office in the British parliament in central London on February 13.

The police did not say if they believe the two incidents are linked.