The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Wednesday disqualified former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif from being President of the ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), saying that all the decisions made by him as the party chief would also stand null and void.

A three-member Supreme Court bench headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Nisar gave the order against the Elections Act 2017 passed by the parliament.

The parliament had paved the way for Sharif to resume his position as party chief following his disqualification from public office in 2017.

The news men reports that on Oct. 3, 2017, Sharif was re-elected as the president of the PML-N after Parliament passed a controversial bill.

Sharif, 67, had to step down as the chief of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) after he was disqualified as the prime minister by the Supreme Court on July 28, 2017 in the Panama Papers scandal.

Under The Representation of Peoples Act 1976, a disqualified person could not hold office of a party.

However, the legal hurdle in his way to become party chief was cleared on Monday when the National Assembly passed a controversial Election Bill 2017 that allows politicians disqualified from holding public office to head a political party.

President Mamnoon Hussain signed the controversial Election Act 2017 into law hours after it was bulldozed through the parliament amid pandemonium on the opposition benches.

PML-N leader Dr Tariq Chaudhry submitted Sharif’s papers for party president in the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) while no one other candidate from the party contested the election.

Minister of State Talal Chaudhry had told the media that Sharif will remain chief of PML-N.

“He will also become Prime Minister of the country. Sharif cannot be removed from politics through conspiracies,” he said.

Opposition parties allege that the new law was “Sharif-specific” to allow him to return to politics.

They also content that the law is against the spirit of the Constitution.