India and Pakistan troops on Tuesday exchanged fire and targeted each other’s positions on Line of Control (LoC) dividing Kashmir, officials said.

The two sides exchanged fire in Uri sector of frontier Baramulla district, about 117 kilometres north-west of Srinagar city, the summer capital of Indian-controlled Kashmir.

Indian officials said that Pakistani side violated cease-fire on Monday when they attacked military posts and civilian areas, during which three civilians were wounded.

“Three civilians were wounded after Pakistani army resorted to unprovoked firing along the LoC in Churanda-Silikote area of Haji Peer Sector in Uri.

“Indian army also fired in retaliation and the exchange was going on until early Tuesday,” a police official said.

According to Islamabad’s state-run broadcaster, Radio Pakistan, Indian firing along the LoC killed an eight-year-old boy on Monday.

“Earlier, an eight-year old boy, Ayan, who belonged to Jajot village, was killed due to unprovoked firing by Indian forces along the LoC,” Radio Pakistan said.

The broadcaster quoting military’s Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) said Pakistani troops also fired Indian positions.

Continued skirmishes earlier this month led to killings of troops as well as civilians on both sides, and also triggered migrations of civilians living close to the frontier.

The skirmishes on the LoC and International Border in Kashmir between Indian and Pakistani troops are going on in spite of an agreement between them in 2003 to observe a cease-fire.

Both countries accuse each other of resorting to unprovoked firings and violating cease-fire agreements.

They also maintain that their troops give befitting replies. The countries are currently at loggerheads with each other.

There has been no considerable improvement in the relations of the two countries or resumption of bilateral relations ever since Narendra Modi became Indian Prime Minister in 2014.