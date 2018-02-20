Iranian rescue teams found the wreckage on Tuesday of a plane that went missing in the Zagros mountains two days earlier, a Revolutionary Guards spokesman told state media.

“The Revolutionary Guards’ helicopters this morning found the wreckage of the plane on Dena mountain,” spokesman Ramezan Sharif told state broadcaster IRIB.

