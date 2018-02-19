The Islamic State (ISIS) group has claimed responsibility for a deadly attack on churchgoers in Russia’s predominantly Muslim Dagestan region less than 24 hours after the incident occurred.

No fewer than five people were killed and four wounded when a gunman with a hunting rifles opened fire on people leaving a Sunday service at a Russian Orthodox Church in the Dagestan city of Kizlyar.

Authorities say the gunman was a local resident, and his wife has been detained for questioning. But police haven’t commented on the possible motive for the attack.

A statement from the Islamic State group, posted Monday on an IS-affiliated militant website, claimed responsibility for the shooting, saying a Muslim fighter attacked “a Christian temple” in Kizlyar.

The authenticity of the statement couldn’t be confirmed, but the website is regularly used by ISIS for posting militant statements.