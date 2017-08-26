There are 1202 Nigerians studying various academic programmes in Indian universities, a report said on Saturday.

According to the report by Association of Indian Universities, Nigeria ranks fifth in the biggest sources of international students in the country’s academic institutions behind Nepal (5,480 students), people of Indian birth who live outside India (4,557), Afghanistan (2,732), and Malaysia (1,357).

The association noted that India’s recruitment of foreign students is “abysmally low”, depriving its universities of potential revenue, diversity and global outlook.

Overall, the AIU’s annual survey finds that there were 30,423 international students across India’s higher education institutions in 2014-15, compared with 31,126 a year earlier.

Given that there are about five million students studying outside their home country worldwide, that gives India an “abysmally low” market share of 0.61 per cent, the report says, although it notes that numbers have risen from 7,791 in 2000.

The AIU noted that the low number of international students also means that other nations are losing out on knowledge of India’s “rich tradition and culture” and its “modern economy and society”.

The report suggests a target to increase international student numbers to 500,000, rising to 1 million “over the next 10 years”.