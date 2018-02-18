Four people have been killed after a gunman opened fire on people leaving a church service in Russia’s Dagestan region.
Russian news agency Tass reported that the gunman killed four and wounded four others in an attack in the town on Kizlyar.
Tass quoted Kizlyar’s mayor, Alexander Shuvalov, on the number of people killed and injured in the attack.
AD: To get thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research [click here]
AD: Harmful reason why you can't get an erection and why you release too quick [click here for info]