A plane crash in southern Iran has killed all 66 people on board, according to a spokesman for Aseman Airlines.

The ATR-72, a twin-engine turboprop, went down near the remote mountain town of Semirom, about 390 lies south of the capital Tehran.

It had been flying from Tehran to the southern city of Yasuj, according to the semi-official Fars news agency.

Aseman Airlines spokesman Mohammad Taghi Tabatabai said there had been 60 passengers, including one child, with six crew members on board.

Aseman is a semi-private air carrier that specialises in flights to remote airfields in Iran.