Israeli military has bombarded weapon-manufacturing sites and training infrastructures of Hamas, the Islamic militant group that rules Gaza.

The attack which occurred on Sunday struck 18 targets in all.

Israel said the shelling was in response to an explosive device that wounded four soldiers along the border with the territory.

Israel holds it responsible for all attacks emanating from Gaza, regardless of who carries them out. There were no reports of casualties from Gaza.

The border area has been generally quiet since the 2014 war between Israel and Hamas, but has seen an increase in violence after President Donald Trump’s announcement in December recognising Jerusalem as Israel’s capital.